Oakland Soul is a Purpose-driven women's soccer team that will be an elite pathway to pro soccer, providing not only a high-quality training environment but also protecting and empowering players so they are nourished both physically and mentally.

In 2025 Oakland Soul Showed Once Again why They are the Heartbeat of The Town
Soul Stays Hot in 7-2 Thrashing of The Olympic Club in Home Finale
Soul Deliver San Juan SC Their First Loss in 4-0 Shellacking
Soul Defeat Cal Storm 1-0 at Merritt College
Oakland Soul Fall 1-2 at Oakland Coliseum to Stockton Cargo