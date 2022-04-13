corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

Oakland Soul

PLAYING IN THE USL W League

Oakland Soul is a Purpose-driven women’s soccer team that will be an elite pathway to pro soccer, providing not only a high-quality training environment but also protecting and empowering players so they are nourished both physically and mentally.

Read More →
View All RSS
Alt Image Attribute

MEET THE TEAM

Alt Image Attribute

USL SUPER LEAGUE

Shop the latest
Soul SC gear.

Shop Merch